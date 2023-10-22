Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Cut by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $265.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

