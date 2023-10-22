Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of F opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

