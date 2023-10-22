Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $201.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

