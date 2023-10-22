Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $411,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $13,922,106 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,488.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,533.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,531.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,250.33 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

