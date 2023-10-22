State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $77.70 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $77,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $350.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.57 and its 200-day moving average is $378.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.31 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

