Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $211.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

