State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,375 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $106,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,924,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,592,000 after buying an additional 562,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,159,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,306,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

