Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Honeywell International by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 103,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,205 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $181.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.52 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

