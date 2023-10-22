Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.65. 5,621,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.60 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

