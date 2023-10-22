Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $32,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 115,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 145,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $37,530,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $34.92. 9,725,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,199,951. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

