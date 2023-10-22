Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 1,942 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $33,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. 2,082,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,268. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

