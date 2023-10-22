Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $25.36 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $25,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,282,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 262,742 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in American International Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,857,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,264,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AIG traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $59.52. 3,142,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,155. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

