Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Valaris worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 50.5% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after purchasing an additional 873,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Valaris by 74.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after acquiring an additional 651,428 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $307,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Valaris Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE VAL traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.23. 980,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,595. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

