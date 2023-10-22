Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,096 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13,636.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,158,880,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $10.33 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.