Waverton Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 53,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in American Water Works by 19.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 424,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,611,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.39 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

American Water Works Company Profile



American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

