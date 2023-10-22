State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,602 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $63,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GS opened at $300.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $298.10 and a one year high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.