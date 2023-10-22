State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $61.37 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of BlackRock worth $61,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after purchasing an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $614.83 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $570.94 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.82 and its 200 day moving average is $679.40. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

View Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.