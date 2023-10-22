124,140 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

Prologis stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.