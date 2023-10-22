McAdam LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

