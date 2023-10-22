Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,925,000 after acquiring an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,549 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.