Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 21,996 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

