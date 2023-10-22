CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,434 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after buying an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
CSX Stock Up 0.7 %
CSX stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $34.38.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
