Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.86 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.36. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.