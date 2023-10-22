Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $77,110,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

