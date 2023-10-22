Sigma Planning Corp Sells 492 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $266.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.77 and a one year high of $358.07.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.