5,173 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $83.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

