One Day In July LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.