iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IVW opened at $67.81 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

