Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,226 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 1.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.90% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock remained flat at $25.01 on Friday. 169,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $25.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1334 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

