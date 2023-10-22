Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.72. 376,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

