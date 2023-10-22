One Day In July LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.76. 104,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,251. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

