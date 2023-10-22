Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,265.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

