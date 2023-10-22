19,210 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by EFG Capital International CORP.

EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,697. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.