Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Whelan Financial increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $74.70. 4,558,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.