iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,035,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $238,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after buying an additional 150,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,906,000 after buying an additional 187,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 758,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,259. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

