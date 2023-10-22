One Day In July LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

One Day In July LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 718,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,950. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

