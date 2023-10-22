Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 336,225 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,225 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.0% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $258,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 129.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $115.22 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

