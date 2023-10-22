Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $55,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHX stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.