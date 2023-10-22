Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 744 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,292.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,260.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $792.46 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

