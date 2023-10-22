Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.80. 172,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,320. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

