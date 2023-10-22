Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.