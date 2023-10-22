Synergy Asset Management LLC Takes $4.01 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

