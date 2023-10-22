HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7 %

DGX opened at $123.73 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

