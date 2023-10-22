Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE EMR opened at $91.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

