FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in FedEx by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $240.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

