Community Bank N.A. Acquires 274 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

