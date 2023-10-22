Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 497,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,355,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

