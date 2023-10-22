iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 145.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after acquiring an additional 325,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,575 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

