Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

