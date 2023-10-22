Wealth Architects LLC Sells 83 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

